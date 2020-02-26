Society

World's oldest man, who said secret was smiling, dies at 112

(Guinness World Records)

TOKYO -- A Japanese man who received his certificate as the world's oldest man with a raised fist and big smiles earlier this month has died at 112.

Guinness World Records had given the certificate to Chitetsu Watanabe on Feb. 12. The organization and the funeral home handling his services confirmed Tuesday he had died Sunday. No cause was given.

He had not been able to eat recently and developed a fever and difficulty breathing a couple of days before his death, Japan's nationally circulated newspaper Mainichi reported, citing family sources.

Watanabe is survived by his five children, 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, Mainichi said.

Watanabe's family did not immediately answer calls to their home.

Watanabe was born in 1907 and worked in Taiwan for 18 years. After returning to Niigata, northern Japan, he worked for the prefectural government until retirement.

He grew fruit and vegetables on the family farm and loved cream puffs and bonsai, the Japanese traditional art of raising small sculpted trees.

He used to say the secret to longevity was to keep smiling.

Guinness in Japan offered its condolences to his family.

The oldest living person is also Japanese, Kane Tanaka, a 117-year-old woman.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoldest manworld recordu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 person dead after police shooting, chase in NYC: Police sources
Coronavirus: CDC warns Americans to prepare for 'significant disruption'
10-year-old girl killed by school bus in NYC, driver arrested
Former NYC Mayor Dinkins endorses Bloomberg for president
Democrats likely to take aim at Sanders in SC debate
Indiana grandfather accused in toddler's cruise ship death changes plea to guilty
NJ school so overcrowded that students have to stand in class
Show More
Family mourns 22-year-old fatally stabbed at NYC car dealership
Man who passed off fake $100 bill in NJ arrested
Residents concerned over possible lagoon contamination on Long Island
Disney names new CEO; Bob Iger to stay on as executive chairman
6-year-old arrested at Orlando elementary school
More TOP STORIES News