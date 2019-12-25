Society

Allee Willis, famous for 'Friends' theme song, dead at 72

The songwriter famous for the "Friends" theme song, as well as "September" for Earth, Wind, & Fire, died Tuesday.

Allee Willis was 72, CNN reported.

Among her many awards, Willis was a two-time Grammy winner for "The Color Purple," as best musical theater album in 2016, and for her contribution to the "Beverly Hills Cop" soundtrack two decades earlier.

Her greatest commercial success was as a writer for Earth, Wind, & Fire.

In addition to writing "September," Willis was also known for "Boogie Wonderland."

She collaborated with James Brown, Patti Labelle, and The Pointer Sisters.

She grew up in Detroit, where she said she would sit on the lawn of Motown's headquarters and study what she heard coming through the walls.

Willis is in the Songwriter's Hall of Fame.

Her cause of death was listed as cardiac arrest.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycelebrity deathsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Worshipers celebrate Christmas at New York City churches
Fire tears through Long Island firehouse, destroying 3 trucks
7 injured when bus and car collide on overpass in Queens
ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff dies at age 34
Pope offers hope against darkness in Christmas Day message
UPS driver hides toy behind garbage bins, tops with cardboard
4 stabbed following dispute at Christmas party in the Bronx
Show More
AccuWeather: Partly sunny and pleasant Christmas
Police search area where child seat was found in case of missing CT girl
Man wounded in shooting on subway train in Brooklyn
3 rescued after getting stuck in mud in New Jersey reservoir
Trump says North Korea may be planning nice 'Christmas gift'
More TOP STORIES News