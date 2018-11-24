SOCIETY

Wrong text leads to special Thanksgiving tradition between grandma and teen

EMBED </>More Videos

An Arizona grandmother and a teenager have carried on a Thanksgiving tradition that began three years ago all because of a text that was sent to the wrong person. (KABC)

MESA, Arizona --
An Arizona grandmother and a teenager have carried on a Thanksgiving tradition that began three years ago all because of a text that was sent to the wrong person.

It all started when now 61-year-old Wanda Dench accidentally texted Jamal Hinton. Dench thought she was texting her own grandson about Thanksgiving dinner plans.

The wrong messages went viral on social media, and the pair decided to meet in real life. The pair had so much fun together that Jamal, now 19, has joined Dench's family for Thanksgiving each year.

They plan to continue the tradition, and maybe in the future it could be at a different home.

"I'd like to retire from doing dinner and pass it over to the younger generation and I'll come and visit," Dench said.

The 61-year-old's friendship with the teen has grown and their loved ones have also become close friends.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societytext messagestextingmistaken identitythanksgivingfeel goodArizona
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
NYCHA tenants living without heat fed up, want answers
Royal relocation: Harry, Meghan to move to the suburbs
Cyber Monday 2018 shopping guide
Experts predict Christmas tree shortage this holiday season
More Society
Top Stories
VIDEO: Rikers correction officers attacked in 2 separate incidents
Man charged with burning down own house says family stands behind him
3 arrested on drug charges during bust in LI parking lot
31-year-old father dies in multi-vehicle crash on LIE
Deli owner chases would-be robber with machete
Police: Customer, employee dispute leads to used car dealership shooting
Brooklyn avenue recognized as country's best small business shopping districts
Long-lost Brooklyn dog named 'Sinatra' mysteriously appears in Florida
Show More
NYCHA tenants living without heat fed up, want answers
70-year-old driver fatally stabbed in Brooklyn
Male shot in wrist at NJ mall on Black Friday
Turkeys on a plane: How to travel with food, presents for the holidays
Experts predict Christmas tree shortage this holiday season
More News