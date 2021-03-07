Long Island community celebrates WWII Veteran's 100th birthday with car parade

Gary Inzerillo turned 100 on Sunday, and to celebrate, Nassau County officials teamed up with Honor Flight Long Island for a birthday party and car parade.
The festivities for Inzerillo began Sunday morning on Paul Avenue in New Hyde Park with a formal celebration with elected officials, the Girl Scouts, Honor Flight members, and seven WWII wives.
The parade afterward included Nassau County Police Department vehicles, 14 WWII military vehicles carrying 16 WWII Veterans, fire department vehicles, and a number of family vehicles.
"We must all take a moment to remember our heroes, we spend all this time as kids growing up in today's world and we think that heroes run up and down football fields and play center field for the Yankees, heroes ran up and down the battlefield, that's a hero," Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.
Inzerillo served in the United States Army during WWII in the South Pacific, where he saw heavy action during combat on remote islands.
He was awarded the Bronze Star, Victory Medal, the Combat Infantry Badge, and numerous other medals for bravery.
County Executive Laura Curran, Commissioner of Police Patrick Ryder, and Honor Flight Long Island teamed up with family and friends to organize the event.
