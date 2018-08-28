LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WABC) --It's never too late to honor a veteran - even seven decades late.
William Gilbert, 94, served in the Navy during World War II and earned several honors, but he never got any of them until now.
Gilbert finished serving in the U.S. Navy in 1946, a military career that took him into the Pacific Theater. Like many of his fellow sailors, Gilbert was expected to receive medals for his service, but it took him a little bit longer to receive his -- 72 years longer.
"When you get to my age, everything will strike you," Gilbert said.
It's bee 72 years since Gilbert was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy, and 73 years since the end of World War II, where Gilbert served aboard U.S.S. Indiana.
He received a great honor last week, WHAS reports.
"They're not many of them left," Michael Jabaley said. "The ones that are, we need to treasure, and we need to take every opportunity to make sure that they get the recognition that they so richly deserve."
After the war, Gilbert never received his service medals.
"He's been waiting for this for a long time, he really has," daughter-in-law Wanda Coleman said. "He talks about it all the time."
Coleman told the staff at Robley Rex VA Medical Center - where she is now a patient - about her father-in-law's long wait.
"He was patient," she said. "He was patient, but he was real adamant about it because he knew he had it coming. He knew he should have it coming."
Last Thursday, Gilbert's waiting came to an end. Surrounded by three generations of his family, the veteran finally received the medals he earned all those years ago.
"I was just proud," Coleman said. "I was very proud. I'm happy for him. I'm very happy for him."
The emotions were hard to put into words, but they were clearly seen in the smile of the man who after a lifetime of waiting finally got to show off his medals - a thank you for his service.
"It feels good," he said. "It feels real good to get it. It does feel good to get it."
