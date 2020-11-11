Society

Westchester County residents fight UPS warehouse expansion plan

By
YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- Homeowners in Yonkers have won a battle in their legal fight with shipping giant UPS.

A Westchester County judge has issued a restraining order halting construction at a UPS facility in the Grassy Sprain neighborhood.

The facility would be UPS' largest distribution center in Westchester.

Unlike others located in industrial zones, the massive warehouse is surrounded on three sides by residential homes.

Residents say the facility's estimated 42 tractor trailers and 225 delivery trucks each day would choke traffic, and increase noise and air pollution.

"We do not want to hear it, we do not want to smell it," homeowner Clare Gallagher said. "We do not want to deal with the amount of traffic it is going to cause."

In addition, residents oppose plans for a new parking lot and the placement of two 12,000 gallon fuel tanks which would be housed above ground.

"UPS strives to be a good neighbor. We are following every regulation in our use of the Tuckahoe Road property, and we are maintaining open communication with the community," the company said in a statement.

A court hearing is scheduled for November 30th.

