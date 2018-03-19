There is a problem piling up on sidewalks in Yonkers: mounds of illegal trash. There are old mattresses, broken and discarded furniture and old toys.Audi Garcia, a resident in the Nodine Hill section of Yonkers, sees it all the time. "You know it's a lot of rats.You know big rats. It is a big problem," he said.The growing concern is that the piles of this illegal trash are growing in number too, residents believe. City officials say it's becoming costly to keep up with the problem and enforce the current dumping laws."This is a crime. It's illegal. And it does have financial consequences. It hurts the community fabric and it hurts people in their pockets," said Michael Khader, Yonkers City Council President.He is considering a number of different options in hopes of breaking the cycle."We are aware of this. We are on top of it. We will try to include cameras, harsh enforcement, and zero tolerance," Khader said.The illegal dumpers favor the vacant lots, even ones with posted signs warning of hefty fines if caught and even rewards."This garbage will stay here for one week. The city comes and cleans and the next week it's the same problem," said Garcia.The city picks up bulk trash on a continuing basis and residents would like to see greater enforcement."There should be big fines when people do things like this. Big fines. You know what I'm saying?" said Yonkers resident Amelia Moreno.