Young adults flocking to the suburbs to childhood homes during coronavirus pandemic

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

MONTCLAIR, New Jersey (WABC) -- One trend that's spiked during the coronavirus pandemic is the escape to suburbia... It's especially true for young adults returning to their childhood homes in the New York metro area."Some of its practical. A lot of young adults live in small apartments, they have roommates and it's very tight quarters," said retired psychologist Kitty Culina Bessey. "In the city, it's just harder with grocery shopping, harder just not being able to have outdoor space."Recently, Bessey knows a little Mother Nature can provide important nurturing at times like these."We are all living with a background stress level, a loss of control, the unpredictability, the anxiety, and just sadness and frustration. said Bessey. "To be able to go outside there's a sameness and a familiarity, the same trees in your yard are blooming, the daffodils are out."Bessey's 24-year-old daughter Katherine, who resides in Manhattan, has been home for over two weeks after fleeing the city when the shutdown was ordered."It's been good so far. A lot of good food, good cooking. A lot less seamless," said Katherine. "Honestly it's been better than I expected."For once empty-nesters, it's an adjustment too but for the most part a welcome one..."We went from the two of us to five adults and two dogs. We've got my husband and myself, my 25-year-old and his girlfriend, and my daughter, Olivia, who is a junior in college," said Cordelia Bowe Rivera. "I'm thankful every day. Every morning I wake up and I think, thank God that everyone is in this under one roof."Rivera's son, Austin, fled the Lower East Side of Manhattan to work from home at his childhood home."The main motivation was not being trapped in that tiny apartment," said Austin. "I feel less exposed to the coronavirus here too."Rivera's daughter, Olivia, was forced to return from studying aboard in Spain."I started to get nervous and scared and had a feeling we were going to be sent home," said Olivia. "I feel safe and comfortable and happy to be with my family during this time."Bessey was able to provide some tips for navigating and making the most of this new family dynamic."Being able to be sensitive to have private phone calls with friends for everyone, where you can shut a door and know people will leave you alone," said Bessey."Just take a breath and move on and try to practice flexibility or forgiveness on those little moments," said Bessey. "Families - in times of stress - go back to old patterns and annoy each other.""When we're in the midst of it, it feels like it will go on forever and it will go on," said Bessey. "There will be a period that we're going to look back on this with hopefully see a sense of pride in ourselves and families and friends in a difficult time we cam together, we helped each other as best we could."---------------------