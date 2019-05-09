be kind

Young girls from New Jersey create care packages for homeless

EMBED <>More Videos

Two young girls from New Jersey are proof that an act of kindness can start out small and turn into something much bigger.

Two young girls from New Jersey are proof that an act of kindness can start out small and turn into something much bigger.

Peyton and Quinn Gifis started creating care packages for the homeless at the end of January.

Then their idea took off when students from Seton Hall University got involved and they have even started their own club called Brighten the Homeless.

If you see someone doing something extraordinarily kind, let us know at our "Be Kind" campaign page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhomelessgood newsbe kind
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BE KIND
9-year-old writes book to put spotlight on wildlife conservation
Be Kind: Students use artistic talents to make a difference
NJ elementary school promotes acceptance, understanding
Students hold benefit concert for custodian with family in Venezuela
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIRR service disrupted after train collides with tractor trailer
Suspect in FL murder arrested in NYC, claims to be serial killer
End of an era: NYC's 95.5 WPLJ announces final broadcast
WATCH: Quick-thinking bus driver saves student from passing car
Officials seize $3M in cocaine, 19 arrested in NYC bust
Colorado school shooting: Family IDs student killed
Gay couple wants slur at LI restaurant to be teachable moment
Show More
Community mourns Newark Astros pitcher killed in shooting
Man charged crash that killed couple headed to their wedding
6 family members, including 4 children, killed in NYC fire
Royal baby gets name: Archie
Man pleads guilty to starting massive fire in Brooklyn garage
More TOP STORIES News