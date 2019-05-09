Young girls from New Jersey create care packages for homeless

Two young girls from New Jersey are proof that an act of kindness can start out small and turn into something much bigger.
Peyton and Quinn Gifis started creating care packages for the homeless at the end of January.
Then their idea took off when students from Seton Hall University got involved and they have even started their own club called Brighten the Homeless.
