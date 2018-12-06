SOCIETY

Young jewelry designers using their creations to help other children

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Little kids with big hearts are designing jewelry and using their creations to help other children.

When Cameron Stoltze was 4 and his sister Brielle was 2, they beaded a bracelet for their mom.

She got so many compliments, the kids made more and sold them for $20 each.

They raised $2,000 and donated the money to Blythedale Children's Hospital for kids presents and medical equipment.

Then they met Ramona Archibald, their friend Elias's grandmother who happens to be a jewelry manufacturer.

She loved what the kids were doing, and helped get the line into JCPenney.

Her grandson is now also helping with the designs. A portion of the proceeds of Nana's Crazy Monkeys will go to Jewelers for Children, which has raised more than $55 million for children's charities.

All three kids spoke Thursday about giving back at their school, St. Gregory's in Rockland County.

Cameron donated $1,000 in his first year alone. He says he got the idea for the name Nana's Crazy Monkeys because he and his siblings are always jumping on the bed.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyjewelrycharitieschildrenRockland County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
LIVE: Pres. George HW Bush arrives at Texas A&M
Boy with special needs gets custom-made bike
Star athletes and celebrities celebrate Pres. Bush in Houston
Small Christmas tree vendors battling box store competition
More Society
Top Stories
Police find gun in Brooklyn high school student's backpack
FDNY chief relieved of duties amid investigation
William Barr leading candidate for AG in Trump Cabinet
Intense search for NYC father who disappeared on way to work
Video: Man goes berserk when bagel sandwich not ready
Woman charged with disturbing grave sites in Connecticut
LIVE: Pres. George HW Bush arrives at Texas A&M
Who are George HW Bush's children and grandchildren?
Show More
Family of toddler who died in ICE custody seeks $60 million
Long Island woman accused of abandoning dog, driving away
Suspect arrested for allegedly pushing man under truck
Long Island man accused of leaving kids alone in cold car
Southwest flight skids off end of runway at California airport
More News