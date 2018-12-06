Little kids with big hearts are designing jewelry and using their creations to help other children.When Cameron Stoltze was 4 and his sister Brielle was 2, they beaded a bracelet for their mom.She got so many compliments, the kids made more and sold them for $20 each.They raised $2,000 and donated the money to Blythedale Children's Hospital for kids presents and medical equipment.Then they met Ramona Archibald, their friend Elias's grandmother who happens to be a jewelry manufacturer.She loved what the kids were doing, and helped get the line into JCPenney.Her grandson is now also helping with the designs. A portion of the proceeds of Nana's Crazy Monkeys will go to Jewelers for Children, which has raised more than $55 million for children's charities.All three kids spoke Thursday about giving back at their school, St. Gregory's in Rockland County.Cameron donated $1,000 in his first year alone. He says he got the idea for the name Nana's Crazy Monkeys because he and his siblings are always jumping on the bed.----------