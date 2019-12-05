Young transgender activist featured on Marvel's 'Hero Project' for her brave battle

VERNON, New Jersey -- A young girl from New Jersey is being featured on Marvel's "Hero Project" for her efforts to bring awareness to kids who are transgender.The 11-year-old is sharing her brave battle on the reality series that shows young people taking a stand."I was a little afraid at first," she said. "Trans kids are just like any other kids."And they can come with moms on a mission to protect their children."Am I safe at school, are my rights protected there, what am I allowed to do, what am I not," Rebekah's mom Jamie Bruesehoff said.The 11-year-old has already taken to stages and platforms across the state of New Jersey to speak up for transgender kids."I know there's kids who aren't supported and people who need to be educated about kids like me and how you should help them," Rebekah said.Rebekah became herself at the age of 8 and her parents prepared their community for their son's transition into a girl."We are grateful for the people that came before us, that we learned from when she was transitioning," Bruesehoff said.Rebekah's story caught the attention of Marvel Comics and its "Hero Project."Rebekah and about 19 other kids across the country, who are all standing up for issues near and dear to their hearts, now have their stories being told on Disney+.Rebekah's story begins airing Friday. But that's not all, she has already been immortalized in her own comic book and received her version of Marvel's hero cape - her vegan leather jacket."We're in a community with a lot of parents of transgender kids, and other trans young people, and they're so excited to know they're gonna get to see someone like them on Disney+," Bruesehoff said.to learn more about Disney+.