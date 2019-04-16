VIDEO: Somber crowd sings 'Ave Maria' amid Notre Dame fire

A group of Parisians solemnly sang "Ave Maria" as they watch a fire damage the historic Notre Dame cathedral.

PARIS -- As the historic Notre Dame cathedral burned, crowds of Parisians gathered in the streets to mourn the damage to the centuries-old landmark.

One group solemnly sang "Ave Maria" as they watched the devastation in shock and sadness.

The massive fire engulfed the upper reaches of the cathedral as it was undergoing renovations.

Flames toppled the spire and damaged one of the landmark rectangular towers, but the main structure of the church and the historic artworks inside were spared damage.

French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged to rebuild the church.
