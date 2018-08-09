Some crayons test positive for dangerous substances

EMBED </>More Videos

Some crayons test positive for asbestos (Shutterstock)

By
A new report on the safety of school supplies claims some Playskool brand crayons tested positive for asbestos.

The U.S. Public Interest Research Group says Playskool crayons purchased at a Chicago Dollar Tree store tested positive for trace elements of the dangerous substance.

The group tested six different brands of crayons, purchased at stores in several states. And Playskool was the only one that tested positive for asbestos.

Three years ago similar tests found many different brands tested positive for asbestos. This year only one brand tested positive.

Hasbro, the parent company of Playskool, says it's looking into the report.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
safetytestsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Young brother and sister missing in Brooklyn
Going, going, gone! 75 goats, sheep escape NJ auction
Robbery suspect wanted in string of violent attacks on women
Puerto Rico cites Maria death toll of 1,427 in damage report
Dad at center of viral overdose photo thanks God he's alive
Woman tells cop she's a 'clean, thoroughbred, white girl'
Parents: Airline put our kids in a hotel and didn't tell us
Husband killed wife, himself at hospital over her illness
Show More
NJ principal arrested on child pornography charges
Mother upset that Taser used on 11-year-old daughter
Dad of baby found dead in river detained in Thailand
LIVE: Gov. Murphy to address NJ Transit issues
Man allegedly trained kids for school shooting at compound
More News