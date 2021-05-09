Son accused of murdering 65-year-old mother in Queens

Police responded to a 911 call of an unconscious 65-year-old woman inside a building on Winchester Blvd in Jamaica.
Upon arrival, officers encountered EMS providing emergency care to the unresponsive woman who had bruising on her face and neck.
The victim, identified as Saroj Sharma, was transported to Long Island Jewish Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased.
Her son is in custody and charges against him are pending.
The investigation remains ongoing.
