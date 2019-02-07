Son arrested after 67-year-old mom found dead in closet in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

Police have arrested the son of a 67-year-old woman found dead in a closet in Brooklyn.

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police have arrested the son of a 67-year-old woman found dead in a closet in Brooklyn.

The NYPD says officers were conducting a wellness check at the victim's apartment on Park Place on Wednesday afternoon when she was found dead with trauma to the body.

Sources tell Eyewitness News she was discovered inside a bedroom closet and had likely been there for several days.

A man who was inside the apartment at the time was taken into custody for questioning.

Police announced Thursday that 32-year-old Jason Reeves has been charged with the murder of his mother.

The Medical Examiner will determine the victim's cause of death.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
death investigationwoman killedCrown HeightsBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Body found in suitcase in CT ID'd as missing NY woman
NYC murder suspects lived with body, police say
NYC bar serving cocktails with lids after claims of spiked drinks
Facility shutting down after incapacitated woman gave birth
Hero dog breaks out of home, saves family from gas leak
Jeff Bezos says National Enquirer threatened to publish revealing pics
Pedestrian fatally struck by car in New Jersey parking lot
Inmate falls through ceiling trying to escape from jail
Show More
Is your cell phone being used against you?
NJ driver gets 15 years for killing boy on 1st birthday
Apple releases update to fix iPhone Facetime eavesdropping bug
Police: Man randomly stabs person at NJ town hall
Man who smuggled drugs implanted in puppies gets 6 years
More News