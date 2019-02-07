Police have arrested the son of a 67-year-old woman found dead in a closet in Brooklyn.The NYPD says officers were conducting a wellness check at the victim's apartment on Park Place on Wednesday afternoon when she was found dead with trauma to the body.Sources tell Eyewitness News she was discovered inside a bedroom closet and had likely been there for several days.A man who was inside the apartment at the time was taken into custody for questioning.Police announced Thursday that 32-year-old Jason Reeves has been charged with the murder of his mother.The Medical Examiner will determine the victim's cause of death.----------