Son charged with murder after confessing to killing of mother in her Queens home, police say

JAMAICA, Queens -- A 28-year-old man was arraigned Sunday afternoon on murder charges after he confessed to the gruesome killing of his mother, officials said.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced that Jamaica resident Pushkar Sharma has been charged with the murder of 65-year-old Soraj Sharma.

The mother was found fatally assaulted inside her Queens home Saturday morning.

"What should have been a celebration of Mother's Day became a brutal, tragic nightmare for a Queens family," Katz said.

According to Katz, between 8 a.m. and 8:40 a.m., the suspect approached his mother from behind, placed his hands around her throat and then began to choke and punch her multiple times in the face.

The suspect and his mother then struggled for several minutes, falling to the floor as he allegedly continued to punch and strangle her.

Officials say Pushkar Sharma then allegedly sexually assaulted her and continued to strangle her until she lost consciousness.

They say immediately after killing his mother, the suspect went up to his room, retrieved his wallet and keys and walked to the police precinct and confessed to the murder.

Sharma had blood on his clothing when he showed up at the 105th Precinct stationhouse shortly after 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

That was at about the same time that Emergency Medical Service workers were trying to save the life of 65-year-old mother.


The victim's daughter had called 911 after finding her mother unconscious in the basement of her home in the Bellerose Manor neighborhood, authorities said.

Saroj Sharma had bruising to her face and neck, police said. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Pushkar Sharma has been charged with two counts of murder in the second degree and sexual abuse in the first degree.

If convicted, he faces up to 25 years to life in prison.

