Son confesses to killing mother in her Queens home, police say

JAMAICA, Queens -- A 28-year-old man walked into a Queens police station and confessed to killing his mother, police said Sunday.

The mother was found fatally assaulted inside her Queens home at about the same time.


Pushkar Sharma had blood on his clothing when he showed up at the 105th Precinct stationhouse shortly after 8:30 a.m. Saturday and told officers he had killed his mother, a police spokesperson said.

That was at about the same time that Emergency Medical Service workers were trying to save the life of 65-year-old Saroj Sharma.

The victim's daughter had called 911 after finding her mother unconscious in the basement of her home in the Bellerose Manor neighborhood, authorities said.

Saroj Sharma had bruising to her face and neck, police said. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.


Pushkar Sharma was arrested on charges of murder and sex abuse. No details of the sex abuse charge were provided. It wasn't clear if Sharma had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

