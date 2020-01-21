Son in custody after fatally shooting mom in face in Brooklyn: NYPD

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police say a woman was shot in the face and killed by her own son in Brooklyn on Monday evening.

The shooting was reported at the Sumner Houses around 8 p.m.

The victim, whose age and identity were not released, was pronounced dead after police say her son shot her.

He was taken into custody and charges against him are pending.

Few other details were released, but the investigation is ongoing.

