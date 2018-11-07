GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (WABC) --Police took a man into custody for questioning after his 90-year-old mother was found dead Wednesday inside their home in Brooklyn.
Investigators say the woman's eldest son made the discovery in the home at 86-99 26th Avenue in the Gravesend section and called 911.
Police responded and found her unconscious and unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
A younger son, who is 55, was taken into custody and is being evaluated at a psychiatric ward.
The medical examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.
The woman's identity has not yet been released.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube