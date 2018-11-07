Son taken into custody in death of 91-year-old woman in Gravesend, Brooklyn

Eyewitness News
GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police took a man into custody for questioning after his 91-year-old mother was found dead Wednesday inside their home in Brooklyn.

Investigators say the woman's eldest son made the discovery in the home at 86-99 26th Avenue in the Gravesend section and called 911.

Police responded and found her unconscious and unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The NYPD identified her as Petrina Masotto.

A younger son, who is 55, was taken into custody and is being evaluated at a psychiatric ward.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body foundelderly womanGravesendBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Great-grandmother, 90, killed by hit-and-run driver in Queens
White House suspends pass of CNN's Acosta after confrontation
VIDEO: Man attacked after breaking in to alligator pit
3 lucky lotto winners become New York's newest millionaires
Patients of dentist advised to get tested for HIV, hepatitis
Man indicted in crash that killed NJ father, 4 daughters
Report: Google to expand in NYC, add over 12,000 new jobs
Officials: Middle school teacher commits suicide in classroom
Show More
Girl, 10, accused of stomping baby to death at day care
Dad of slain jogger Karina Vetrano describes finding her body
Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigns at Trump's request
7 On Your Side Investigates: Polling problems on Election Day
Notorious drug lord 'El Chapo' wants a hug
More News