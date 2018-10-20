Son killed, father injured in stabbing inside apartment in Hamilton Heights

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) --
A man was killed and his son injured when they were both stabbed inside a Manhattan apartment late Friday night.

Police responded to the incident shortly before 11 p.m. at 301 West 152nd Street in Hamilton Heights.

The men were stabbed in the chest following a dispute with other men in the apartment, investigators said.

35-year-old Hason Correa of the Bronx was pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital. His 56-year-old father remains hospitalized n stable condition.

A gun was found inside the property.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

