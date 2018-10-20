HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) --A man was killed and his son injured when they were both stabbed inside a Manhattan apartment late Friday night.
Police responded to the incident shortly before 11 p.m. at 301 West 152nd Street in Hamilton Heights.
The men were stabbed in the chest following a dispute with other men in the apartment, investigators said.
35-year-old Hason Correa of the Bronx was pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital. His 56-year-old father remains hospitalized n stable condition.
A gun was found inside the property.
There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.
