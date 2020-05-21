Son kills dad while victim was on video chat in Long Island home: Police

(Photo/Shutterstock)

AMITYVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- A man was arrested after allegedly killing his father while he was on a video chat at home.

The incident was reported Thursday at a residence on Dixon Avenue.

Suffolk County police say the victim was on a video chat when he was stabbed by his son.

Someone on the video chat noticed the man fall and called police.

The son ran away but was caught a short time later.

Few other details were released.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
amityvillesuffolk countylong island newscrimemurderfamily
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC mayor: All signs point to first half of June for reopening
Here's where beaches are open in NY, NJ and CT
64-year-old woman attacked, raped on Manhattan street
Jennifer Dulos murder: Michelle Troconis issues public statement
NYPD rookie officer charged in off-duty fatal shooting of LI man
NY summer school to be conducted through distance learning
Officers praised after rescuing woman in Manhattan fire
Show More
New Jersey indicators continue to fall, still in Phase 1
NY hospitalizations, deaths lower at 105
Newark, NJ will begin to reopen on June 1
NY Archdiocese maps plan for reopening
NY nursing home deploys robot to combat COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News