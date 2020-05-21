Son kills dad while victim was on video chat in Long Island home: Police

AMITYVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- A man was arrested after allegedly killing his father while he was on a video chat at home.
The incident was reported Thursday at a residence on Dixon Avenue.
Suffolk County police say the victim was on a video chat when he was stabbed by his son.
Someone on the video chat noticed the man fall and called police.
The son ran away but was caught a short time later.
Few other details were released.
