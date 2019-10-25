Suspect arrested after man fatally stabbed in Bronx deli

LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- Police have arrested a deli worker after a man was stabbed multiple times inside a deli in the Bronx on Thursday afternoon.

The incident was reported at the store in the 900 block of Longwood Avenue around 1 p.m.

Authorities say the 37-year-old victim, identified as Frankie Williams, was stabbed in the abdomen and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect ran away down Longwood Avenue. Police later arrested the man, 26-year-old Ronny Torres, and charged him with second-degree murder. Police say he is the deli owner's son.

Williams' wife said her husband was stabbed because the suspect thought he was trying to steal a beer.

"I guess they thought he wasn't gonna pay for an item," said Ephithany Thompson. She said the two knew each other well.

"He's known them for years. He's been in this park for 10 years," said Thompson, adding there were never any issues between them.

"No, not a problem, not an incident. If anything he's always the one that would help them," she said.

Over 100 friends and family members of the victim showed up to the deli after the incident and were visibly upset with the deli owner's family and police.

"This is overwhelming," Thompson said. "He's a good man, he just started his own music... he was really trying to start his life over again. He didn't deserve that. He has four kids."

Enraged friends and family members called for the bodega to be shuttered.

