Son of ex-NFL player accused of murdering parents arrested in Mexico

LONG PRAIRIE, Minnesota -- Authorities say the son of a former NFL lineman wanted on murder charges in Minnesota for the shooting of his parents has been arrested in Mexico.

The Todd County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Dylan John Bennett was arrested at a hotel Saturday in Cancun.

Authorities say Bennett had contacted County Sheriff Steve Och earlier in the day to say that he would turn himself in to the FBI. But authorities say the arrest by Mexican authorities came before the information could be communicated to them.

The bodies of 63-year-old Barry Bennett and his wife, Carol, were found Wednesday when a friend went to their home in Long Prairie, Minnesota, for a welfare check.

Barry Bennett played 11 seasons with the New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arrestmurdernew york jets
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen crossing Long Island highway killed by hit-and-run driver
Funeral for man crushed when elevator dropped in Manhattan
Hundreds of apartments in Brooklyn still with no water
NJ officials warn of gridlock, street closures for MTV VMAs
AccuWeather: Cloudier on Sunday
D23 2019 Expo: 'Frozen 2' cast announcement and other news
Police: Woman makes anti-Muslim comments, spits on teen on MTA bus
Show More
Texas couple leaving courthouse after getting married, killed in crash
Multiple people injured when boat slams into jetty on LI
Source: Andrew Luck tells Indianapolis Colts he is retiring from NFL
Warning issued about algae blooms in Central Park, Prospect Park
Be Kind: Classic car fundraiser for fallen marines
More TOP STORIES News