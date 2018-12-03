Police are investigating after a melee ensued after a FexEx truck driver tried to drive through a crowd as a funeral was getting out of a Brooklyn mosque.A board member at the Sunset Park mosque reports that at 12:30, the driver got frustrated and tried to drive through the crowd. A pedestrian who was leaving the mosque was struck.Other people reportedly tried to stop the FedEx truck from leaving.Three people in the truck - two FedEx employees and a helper, then went to the back of the truck, got out objects, possibly a bat and a box cutter. There is no word on whether anyone was cut during the melee.The board member says the helper then ran away. The Two FedEx workers were taken into custody, as well as the nephew of the man whose funeral it was at the mosque.Police were on the scene investigating.----------