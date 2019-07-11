1 child, 2 adults dead after fire burns through Queens home

EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- A dispute with a tenant may have sparked a deadly house fire in Queens that left three people dead -- including a young girl and the suspect -- and two others critically injured.The two-alarm fire broke out shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday at a home on 93rd Street in East Elmhurst.Sources say the fire was set on purpose by an unstable tenant who the homeowner was trying to evict.Police say the homeowner, Raffalina Moreno, took the suspect in as a house guest on Monday after he made up a story that he was assaulted and robbed. But by Wednesday they had a dispute and she asked him to leave.She told investigators he called her around the time the fire started, leading investigators to quickly suspect it was set and identify him as a suspect.Raffalina's sister Elizabeth Rodriguez, 35, arrived last week to visit with her family from the Dominican Republic.Rodriguez escaped the burning home with her 10-month-old son. Three others were trapped inside.Her 6-year-old daughter Emma Dominguez died at the scene. Rodriguez's grandfather, 76-year-old Claudio Dominguez-Rodriguez, was also killed. They both died of smoke inhalation and burns.Now Rodriguez and her son, Liam Dominquez, are clinging to life."They're a beautiful family, they open their doors, they always help out," a neighbor said.Firefighters were able to rescue the family dog.Sources say the tenant and suspect, 23-year-old David Abreu Nunez, was also killed by the fire.He became violent Wednesday and threw gasoline in the kitchen to set off the deadly chain of events, sources said. After setting the fire, police say he suffered a medical episode and went into cardiac arrest.Days before he is suspected of torching the kitchen, Nunez admitted he was "feeling depressed" when he made up a story that he had been raped by four masked men in his Bronx apartment.He was charged with filing a false police report last Sunday after detectives quickly realized he made the story up.----------