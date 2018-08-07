Fetus discovered by crew on plane at LaGuardia Airport, sources say

(Photo/Shutterstock)

Eyewitness News
EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) --
Sources say a fetus was discovered on an American Airlines flight at LaGuardia Airport.

After the flight arrived from Charlotte and passengers deplaned Monday night, the cleaning crew made the discovery in the bathroom Tuesday morning, sources say.

The plane was being held at Terminal B while the medical examiner's office responded to the scene.

A spokesperson with American Airlines released the following statement:

"As we continue to learn more about this tragic and sensitive situation, we are working actively with law enforcement on the investigation. Please contact law enforcement for additional information."

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.


Related Topics:
baby deathbabylaguardia airportinvestigationEast ElmhurstQueensNew York City
