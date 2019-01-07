MILL BASIN, Brooklyn (WABC) --A firefighter who was injured while responding to a car accident in Brooklyn has died, sources tell Eyewitness News.
The accident happened on the Belt Parkway near the old Mill Basin Drawbridge around 10:30 p.m.
The firefighter may have fallen from the bridge, but the FDNY is still investigating to see if this is the case.
The firefighter was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
