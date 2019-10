Sources: Intended target in shooting outside HS was at nearby basketball court shooting on Saturday

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating after they say a 16-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder by a teenager in Queens.The incident was reported in front of New Dawn Charter High School at 89th Avenue and 161st Street around 4 p.m.Sources say the intended target was a student at the school who was at the shooting at a nearby basketball court in Queens on Saturday . Whether it was connected to the shooting or whether it was just a coincidence is still unclear.Police say the 16-year-old girl was an apparent innocent bystander, who was caught in the crossfire. She told police she heard shots and then felt pain. She was taken to Long Island Jewish Hospital where she is expected to survive.Police and witnesses say there was a large fight in front of the school right around dismissal time. Punches turned to bullets - and then panic."She was crying a lot. And she tried to give them her phone to call somebody to let them know what was going on. And all the teachers from the school, they rushed out to help her out," a witness said.Police say the suspect is a teenage male who fled the scene.Few other details were released.----------