Sources: Man being questioned in connection with robbery that led to death of NYPD detective

RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) --
Sources tell Eyewitness News that a man is being questioned in connection with the robbery of a T-Mobile store that led to the friendly-fire death of NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen.

The man was picked up on Merrick Boulevard in Queens earlier Friday night.

Police say the man acted as a lookout for Christopher Ransom, and as a getaway driver.

There are no charges at this time.

