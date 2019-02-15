RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) --Sources tell Eyewitness News that a man is being questioned in connection with the robbery of a T-Mobile store that led to the friendly-fire death of NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen.
The man was picked up on Merrick Boulevard in Queens earlier Friday night.
Police say the man acted as a lookout for Christopher Ransom, and as a getaway driver.
There are no charges at this time.
