Sources: Mom, 2 children found dead on Staten Island

Staten Island (WABC) -- A mother and her two children were found dead on Staten Island Saturday morning, police sources confirmed.They were pronounced dead around 10:45 a.m. inside a residence on Palisade Street near Lily Pond Avenue in the Arrochar neighborhood.A person of interest is in custody. Police have not released the person's name.The victims' identities have not been released.Sources familiar with the investigation said the victims are a 2-year-old boy, a 3-year-old boy and a woman in her 30s.Sources said they were discovered face down on a bed and the children may have been drowned.The FDNY also responded to a fire on the residence's second floor, sources said.A homicide investigation is underway.This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.----------