Sources: Mom, 2 children found dead on Staten Island

Staten Island (WABC) -- A mother and her two children were found dead on Staten Island Saturday morning, police sources confirmed.
They were pronounced dead around 10:45 a.m. inside a residence on Palisade Street near Lily Pond Avenue in the Arrochar neighborhood.
A person of interest is in custody. Police have not released the person's name.
The victims' identities have not been released.
Sources familiar with the investigation said the victims are a 2-year-old boy, a 3-year-old boy and a woman in her 30s.
Sources said they were discovered face down on a bed and the children may have been drowned.
The FDNY also responded to a fire on the residence's second floor, sources said.
A homicide investigation is underway.
