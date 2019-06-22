Sources: Mom, 2 children found dead on Staten Island

Staten Island (WABC) -- A mother and her two children were found dead on Staten Island Saturday morning, police sources confirmed.

They were pronounced dead around 10:45 a.m. inside a residence on Palisade Street near Lily Pond Avenue in the Arrochar neighborhood.

A person of interest is in custody. Police have not released the person's name.

The victims' identities have not been released.

Sources familiar with the investigation said the victims are a 2-year-old boy, a 3-year-old boy and a woman in her 30s.

Sources said they were discovered face down on a bed and the children may have been drowned.

The FDNY also responded to a fire on the residence's second floor, sources said.

A homicide investigation is underway.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.

