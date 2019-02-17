NYPD at 775 East 185 St. in the Bronx where sources say a 51-year-old mother and her 14-year-old son found dead 4pm with blunt force trauma to head. Killer still on loose. Police say this may be an incident of domestic violence. pic.twitter.com/mo7Y2D1Hvw — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) February 17, 2019

A mother and her teenage son were found dead in the Bronx with blunt force trauma to their heads, sources say.Police found the bodies just before 4 p.m. Sunday on East 185th Street in Belmont.Officers say the boy was 14 years old, and the woman was 51 years old. Police say this may be an incident of domestic violence.Police say the mother was found lying on the floor with severe head trauma. A gym weight was found in close vicinity to her body.The Medical Examiner has yet to determine the causes of death.