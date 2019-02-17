Sources: Mother, teenage son found dead with blunt force trauma to their heads in the Bronx

Joe Torres has the latest developments.

Eyewitness News
BELMONT, Bronx (WABC) --
A mother and her teenage son were found dead in the Bronx with blunt force trauma to their heads, sources say.

Police found the bodies just before 4 p.m. Sunday on East 185th Street in Belmont.

Officers say the boy was 14 years old, and the woman was 51 years old. Police say this may be an incident of domestic violence.



Police say the mother was found lying on the floor with severe head trauma. A gym weight was found in close vicinity to her body.

The Medical Examiner has yet to determine the causes of death.

