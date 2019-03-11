Sources: No shooter found after police swarm hospital in Westchester County

Front view of New York Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville, NY right now. pic.twitter.com/gMUPpCiFRa — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) March 11, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5182372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Tim Fleischer has more on the massive police presence.

BRONXVILLE, New York (WABC) -- A massive police presence swarmed a hospital in Westchester on Sunday night.Numerous police departments and the FBI responded around 8:30 p.m. Police are still trying to sort out what happened, but sources tell Eyewitness News that there was no shooting or active shooter at the hospital.Officials say the patients notified the nurses station after they said they saw a person with a gun on one of the floors of the hospital. The nurses then locked down the hospital per protocol.K9s and SWAT teams conducted searches inside the building, but found nothing.There are no reported injuries. The patients at the hospital are safe.----------