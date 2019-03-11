Sources: No shooter found after police swarm hospital in Westchester County

CeFaan Kim has the latest developments from Bronxville.

By Eyewitness News
BRONXVILLE, New York (WABC) -- A massive police presence swarmed a hospital in Westchester on Sunday night.

Numerous police departments and the FBI responded around 8:30 p.m. Police are still trying to sort out what happened, but sources tell Eyewitness News that there was no shooting or active shooter at the hospital.

Officials say the patients notified the nurses station after they said they saw a person with a gun on one of the floors of the hospital. The nurses then locked down the hospital per protocol.



K9s and SWAT teams conducted searches inside the building, but found nothing.

There are no reported injuries. The patients at the hospital are safe.

