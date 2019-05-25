Sources: NYPD officer shoots woman armed with knife in Queens

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) -- An NYPD officer was taken to the hospital after a police-involved shooting in Queens on Friday night, officials say.
The shooting happened on Jamaica Avenue and 212th Street in Queens Village around 10:15 p.m.
Police sources say the female suspect was armed with a knife.
Both the suspect and the officer were taken to area hospitals.
There is no word yet on their conditions.
