Crime & Safety

South Carolina fifth-grade student dies after fight in classroom

EMBED <>More Videos

WALTERBORO, S.C. -- A South Carolina fifth-grade student has died after suffering injuries during a fight in a school classroom earlier this week.

The girl was injured in a fight at Forest Hills Elementary School on Monday. She passed away Wednesday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina.

"We are devastated by this news, and we want our communities to keep their thoughts and prayers with the student's family at this time," the Colleton County School District said in a statement.

According to the district, during the fight, "school administrators promptly secured the scene, ended the fight and called emergency medical services to the school."

An investigation has been opened by the school and another student was suspended in connection with the incident, according to the district.

School administrators said they are working with the Colleton County Sheriff's Office to investigate.

The district also said it was temporarily suspending its Facebook page "so we can better focus on providing the care that our stakeholders need at this time."
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyschoolstudent diesschool fight
TOP STORIES
Man accused of recording women inside LI tanning salons
6 hurt, 2 cats killed in NYCHA fire; Tenants blame lack of heat
10-year-old kills himself after relentless bullying, mom says
Couple finds cases of water in abandoned Flint school
Cardi B responds to backlash over her drugging, robbing men
Jussie Smollett update: Police investigative files on 'Empire' actor released
Measles outbreak: Rockland bars unvaccinated from public places
Show More
AccuWeather: Chill in the air before warmup
Facebook will block white nationalist, white separatist posts
Racist note hidden in tampon prompts outrage at NYC school
NYPD: Man tries to steal drink, slashes bodega clerk's face
Powerball jackpot surges to $750M for Wednesday drawing
More TOP STORIES News