South Carolina primary predictions | The Countdown

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday is primary day in South Carolina and what happens could have ramifications on what comes next in the Democratic race for the presidential nomination.
Vice President Joe Biden leads in the state polls and a big win could boost his chances going into Super Tuesday next week.
A win by Bernie Sanders could cement his position as the front-runner.
The polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. with 54 delegates at stake.
Bill Ritter is joined by ABC News political director Rick Klein and political analyst Hank Sheinkopf to discuss what to expect from the South Carolina primary in this edition of The Countdown.
