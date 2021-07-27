Politics

North, South Korea agree to restore communication channels, improve ties

SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korea says the leaders of North and South Korea have agreed to restore suspended communication channels and improve ties.

The presidential office in Seoul said President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reached such an agreement during several rounds of exchanges of letters since April.

The Blue House says the two Koreas tested their communication channel on Tuesday morning.

The development comes amid more than two years of a stalemate in U.S.-led diplomacy aimed at stripping North Korea of its nuclear weapons.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
