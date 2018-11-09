U.S. & WORLD

Southern California fires force evacuation of 1,000 homes

EMBED </>More Videos

1,000 people have been forced to evacuate.

CAMARILLO SPRINGS, California --
Portions of Southern California remain under siege as two large fires threatened numerous Ventura County communities.

The Los Angeles Times reports the fire was being whipped up Thursday evening by powerful winds that pushed it through canyons and to the edge of Camarillo Springs and Cal State Channel Islands, both of which were evacuated.

The blaze broke out in the Hill Canyon area and in just 12 minutes jumped the 101 Freeway. By Thursday evening, it had scorched up to 7,000 acres and sent residents of more than 1,200 homes fleeing.

Fire officials expect it will burn all the way to the ocean.

Television reports showed several homes on fire in the Oak Park community.

Authorities have shut down the 101 Freeway in both directions at Camarillo Springs Road.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldwildfireforest fireCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Thousand Oaks shooting suspect: What we know
Thousand Oaks shooting: Father ID's son as 1 of 12 slain in massacre
Worst mass shootings in recent U.S. history
69-year-old man seeks age change to 49
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Hundreds demonstrate in Times Square to protect Russia probe
WTC climber under arrest again after alleged UWS climb
Niece of actress Tamera Mowry among dead in Thousand Oaks shooting
Exclusive: Teen girl speaks out after Lyft driver's lewd act
Community mourns 12 killed in California nightclub shooting
Alleged gang member charged in murder of alleged mobster
FDA plans limits on sale of flavored e-cigarettes
Woman, child killed when SUV and tractor-trailer collide in NJ
Show More
Pizza deliveryman struck by wrong-way driver in Jersey City
Man fatally shot at Target store in Brooklyn
Teen killed girlfriend, put body under sink, shared pics
Thousand Oaks shooting suspect: What we know
VIDEO: Troopers rescue unconscious man from burning car
More News