Spa masseuse raped, robbed in Queens by man posing as customer

KEW GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man accused of raping a masseuse in Queens.Police say the man posed as a customer at Vivi Massage Spa in Kew Gardens Monday afternoon.When the 45-year-old spa worker entered his room, he pulled out a knife and demanded cash.She handed over $100, and police say he raped her before leaving.The victim was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Queens, where she was treated and released.The individual is described as an approximately 30-year-old man, 6'0" tall, with a medium complexion, weighing approximately 200 lbs., large build, partially bald with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue sweatpants and white sneakers.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).