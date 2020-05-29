SpaceX prototype rocket captured exploding during test

BOCA CHICA, Texas -- While the world awaits Saturday's launch of the Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon, another SpaceX rocket prototype being tested exploded, NASA confirmed.

SpaceX completed a routine fifth static fire test of the Starship SN4 rocket on Friday afternoon at its Boca Chica facility in Texas. NASA officials said after about a minute, there was an uncontrolled leak, and the rocket exploded.

Video captured at the time of the explosion shows smoke billowing from the rocket, and then, the rocket suddenly bursts into massive flames.

Sound from the video can be heard, "Whoa! Rest in peace, SN4. That was not nominal. It's gone."

The vessel was supposed to eventually replace Falcon 9, but it wasn't as far along as Falcon 9, officials said. The Falcon 9 ship being used for Saturday's test flight has had 85 successful launches over the last 10 years, but this will be the first time it will carry astronauts.

Officials said tests like this are done to ensure the safety of astronauts on future flights.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 will launch on Saturday from Kennedy Space Station in Florida to the International Space Station after the initial launch on Wednesday was postponed due to inclement weather.

RELATED LINKS:
Historic SpaceX launch postponed because of stormy weather
Commercial space companies in Houston looking forward to SpaceX launch
How to watch Saturday's NASA/SpaceX launch from Kennedy Space Center
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rocket launchrocketelectrical accidentinternational space stationjohnson space centerkennedy space centerspacexgas leaknasaastronautspacesmokerocket explosion
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protesters call for justice around NYC following George Floyd death
Phase 1 in sight for NYC at last, 400K could head back to work
Trump says US to cut ties with WHO, sanction China
Cuomo sets NYC Phase 1 date, rest of NY to enter Phase 2
NYPD: 800,000 cops paying the price for actions of MN officers
Officer charged with murder in George Floyd's death
NJ announces plans to reopen day care, youth sports and camps
Show More
CT casinos to reopen Saturday, new limits on churches, gatherings
Murphy: 'Lot of comfort' in COVID data as NJ reopens
NYC slated for Phase 1 reopening; ICU patients near threshold
Trump attempts to explain 'looting leads to shooting' tweet
Obama responds to George Floyd death: This shouldn't be 'normal'
More TOP STORIES News