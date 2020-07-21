SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket blasts off with communications satellite

A reused rocket launched from Cape Canaveral Monday night carrying a communications satellite, ANASIS-II.
Liftoff! pic.twitter.com/Tn1kU6LtkB— SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 20, 2020
The same rocket booster traveled into space just a couple of months ago on SpaceX's first-ever mission with humans on board.
The Falcon 9 rocket is the only launch vehicle in the world that features a reusable first-stage booster.
Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on the Just Read the Instructions droneship pic.twitter.com/fPbckYFySh— SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 20, 2020
SpaceX tweeted about the rocket's progress.
Meantime, SpaceX and NASA officials say they're targeting an August 1st departure of SpaceX's Dragon Endeavour spacecraft from the International Space Station. It would return to Earth on August 2nd, but the dates are weather dependent.
NEWS: We're targeting an Aug. 1 departure of @SpaceX's Dragon Endeavour spacecraft from the @Space_Station to bring @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug home after their historic #LaunchAmerica mission. Splashdown is targeted for Aug. 2. Weather will drive the actual date. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/VOCV51gzLi— Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) July 17, 2020
