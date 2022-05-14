SpaceX sets new record number of rocket launches by a private company in a year -- and it's only May

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5303702" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> OCEARCH has tagged hundreds of sharks and other animals and displays their location in real time on an interactive map.

A rocket launched Friday night making it SpaceX's 18th this year, a record for a private company.The rocket carried 53 satellites for the Starlink internet constellation into orbit after blasting off from California.The Falcon 9 booster lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 3:07 p.m., and minutes later the first stage landed on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean while the second stage continued toward low Earth orbit.SpaceX later tweeted that the satellites were successfully deployed.Starlink is a space-based system that SpaceX has been building for years to bring internet access to underserved areas of the world.Hawthorne, California-based SpaceX has hundreds of Starlink satellites orbiting Earth at an altitude of 340 miles (550 kilometers).----------