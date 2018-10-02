Sparks could be seen flying in surveillance video that showed two men breaking into a safe inside a Bronx supermarket.It happened inside of the C-Town Supermarket on Sedgwick Avenue in Kingsbridge Heights last Saturday at around 2 a.m.Once the men opened the safe, they bagged up the cash inside.They got away with $10,000.The first suspect is a Hispanic man, with a beard, last seen wearing a black track suit with a hood.The second suspect is a Hispanic man, last seen wearing a black hooded sweater and blue sweatpants.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------