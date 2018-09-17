300 baby chicks rescued by the Pennsylvania SPCA

PHILADELPHIA --
The Pennsylvania SPCA rescued 300 baby chicks Saturday morning that were initially reported as abandoned in the Lawncrest section of Philadelphia.

The PSPCA's Humane Law Enforcement department responded after receiving calls from concerned citizens to the 5500 block of Whitaker Avenue.

They arrived to find hundreds of baby chickens.

The owner of the chicks told authorities he planned to take over a lot that is owned by the adjoining business and start raising the chicks for food resale.

However, he had not contacted the property owner and failed to provide the chicks with proper housing or feeding and watering stations.

The chicks will now be cared for by the PSPCA until they are placed in adoptive homes or approved rescue centers.

