Special reunion for victims rescued off of Long Island Sound

Related topics:
suffolk countyrescue
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FDNY: Personal information of more than 10,000 EMS patients may have been exposed
Police: Man misses MTA bus, follows it, pulls gun on driver
NYC mom accused of letting toddlers die of internal injuries
Trump met by protests in Hamptons ahead of fundraiser
14th Street Busway plan put on hold indefinitely, DOT confirms
Inmate bus used to take kids to summer camp angers mom
Report: 'Serious structural deficiencies' found at 1/3 of subway stations
Show More
Teen who survived lightning strike shares story
10 arrested in open-air drug market bust at NJ house
Police: El Paso shooting suspect said he targeted Mexicans
Walmart pulls violent game displays but will still sell guns
AccuWeather: Stretch of beautiful days ahead
More TOP STORIES News