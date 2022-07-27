New York City holds 'Day of Awareness' before speed cameras start operating 24/7

All speed cameras in New York City will be on 24/7 starting Monday and the city is holding a day of awareness to alert drivers to the change

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City is hosting a day of awareness before speed cameras begin operating 24 hours a day.

Officials say street teams will canvas busy location across the city to notify drivers of the extended hours.

As of now, the city's 2,000 cameras are on between 6:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. on weekdays.

But a recent law signed by Governor Kathy Hochul will allow the city to operate those cameras 24/7.

Mayor Eric Adams and the Department of Transportation rallied for the program before it passed the state assembly in May.

The new hours for the speed cameras will go into effect Monday.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip