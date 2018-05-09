A man who calls himself a spiritual healer has been charged with sexually assaulting his clients.Police say 32-year-old Christian Robles even caused a pregnant woman to have a miscarriage, while running his spiritual healing business from his Longwood apartment."I've seen the guy, I've spoken to him personally and I never thought of that of him," building resident Ronald Barrero said. "You know, he has a family."Authorities describe his victims as three men and two women ranging in age from 20 to 39.Robles is accused of making his clients drink oils that would incapacitate them. Then, he would allegedly cut off their clothing with a knife and sexually abuse them.Police say Robles also walked on a woman's stomach and back who was six-weeks pregnant. She suffered a miscarriage.Among his many charges, Robles is also charged with abortion.The so-called treatment is a form of practice known as Santeria."That's sad because a lot of Hispanic people believe in that culture, it is something that we do partake in," building resident Melanie Cantarero said.Investigators are trying to determine if there are other victims and if additional crimes may have occurred in other states.The suspect's three young children have been taken into the custody of ACS.----------