'Real-life' SpongeBob and Patrick discovered in Atlantic Ocean by NOAA

A marine biologist posted a picture of a yellow sea sponge sitting next to a pink starfish in the Atlantic Ocean.
The sea creatures closely resemble the cartoon characters SpongeBob and Patrick from television show "SpongeBob SquarePants."
Christopher Mah, a researcher affiliated with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, tweeted "I normally avoid these refs..but WOW. REAL LIFE Sponge bob and Patrick! #Okeanos Retreiver seamount 1885 m" along with a picture of the Hertwigia (sponge) and Chondraster (starfish).
*laugh* I normally avoid these refs..but WOW. REAL LIFE Sponge bob and Patrick! #Okeanos Retreiver seamount 1885 m pic.twitter.com/fffKNKMFjP— Christopher Mah (@echinoblog) July 27, 2021