'Real-life' SpongeBob and Patrick discovered in Atlantic Ocean by NOAA

'Real life' SpongeBob and Patrick discovered in Atlantic Ocean

It looks like SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star might have been spotted outside of Bikini Bottom.

A marine biologist posted a picture of a yellow sea sponge sitting next to a pink starfish in the Atlantic Ocean.

The sea creatures closely resemble the cartoon characters SpongeBob and Patrick from television show "SpongeBob SquarePants."

Christopher Mah, a researcher affiliated with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, tweeted "I normally avoid these refs..but WOW. REAL LIFE Sponge bob and Patrick! #Okeanos Retreiver seamount 1885 m" along with a picture of the Hertwigia (sponge) and Chondraster (starfish).

