Reopen NY: Everything that can reopen in New York this week

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As New York continues to push forward with its reopening plan, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a comeback of sports, camping and veterinarian offices.Overall indicators for the state continue to trend downward, but there was a slight uptick in new COVID hospitalizations compared to Saturday. Cuomo also announced 109 people died in the last 24 hours.Cuomo said that Mid-Hudson is still on track for reopen on Tuesday while Long Island is set to reopen on Wednesday.He said they are working on getting the transportation system ready. The MTA will be cleaning and disinfecting trains and buses every day."We never disinfected buses and trains before. We never thought we had to. But we get it now and they are doing it every day," Cuomo saidAdditional LIRR cars will be added to trains so that people can socially distance when on board while reminding people that masks are mandatory when riding public transportation.Starting Sunday, all New York professional sports leagues will be able to beginning training camps, as long as health protocols are followed."I believe sports can come back without having people in the stadium and in the arena, do it," Cuomo said. "Work out the economics if you can. We want people to be able to watch sports, to the extent people are staying home."Cuomo said it gives people something to do and is a return to normalcy while encouraging all sports teams to start their training camps as soon as possible.Beaches in New York State are open, including Jones Beach, Sunken Meadow, Hither Hills and Robert Moses, but Cuomo announced that campgrounds and RV parks will reopen Monday."We remind New Yorkers to be smart in what they are doing," he added.On Tuesday, veterinarian offices will be allowed to reopen."That is a service that is necessary and has been necessary for a period of time," the governor said.Cuomo said as New York continues to push forward, the government must think big -- but he urged all New Yorkers to be smart."Next week is a function of what we do today," Cuomo said. "That sounds too glib, but it is factually true. You tell me how people act today, I will tell you the infection rate three days from today. So you want to open faster, be smart."